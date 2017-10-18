Celebrating Life: Having a Positive Outlook on Life!

Oh, October!
As women we all know that life is busy/hectic and we have both good days and not so good days. When you read the October issue of the Savvy Woman Blog you will read about my mom who always has a positive outlook on life. We should all try to do the same.
It’s important for us to celebrate life, to find something in each day that is good. I list several ways that we can celebrate October. See how many you can check off the list.
Yes, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Take note of the numbers, risk factors, and ways we can all get involved to help create awareness about this disease.
I find myself smiling about little things these days. Take a look at what makes two Savvy Woman Blog fans smile. If you want to share what makes you smile, send me an e-mail with a picture of what makes you smile.
