Congratulations to Savvy Woman Blog: Top 100 Women Blogs

There are literally hundreds of thousands of websites on the Internet that are dedicated to women and the topics that are important to us. The mission of the Savvy Woman Blog is to do our part to encourage, inform, and inspire women.
Our mission was recognized in October and the Savvy Woman Blog was selected to be in the Top 100 Women Blogs And Websites Every Woman Must Follow by the panelists at Blog.Feedspot.com.
We are excited beyond words, and while we are not #1 yet (Cosmopolitan.com has that honor), we are grateful for the recognition and are pleased that all of our hard work and dedication has been recognized.
