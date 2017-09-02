Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
The words I never expected to hear from my doctor… “You have breast cancer.” I wasn’t sure how to respond, so I just took a deep breath and said “OK”.
In this issue of my newsletter I share my battle with breast cancer, its effects on my life and how through-it-all I realized that I am truly “Cute to Myself”.
To learn more about my journey as well as what I’ve been doing the past nine months click the button below and download my e-Newsletter.
Helena,
I’m so glad you had support during your journey. That to me was the most important thing in 2009 in 10 when I had it as well. I found that friends came out of the woodwork for me. You are an inspiration!
Linda McCarrin
Hi Linda,
Thanks for connecting with me. Hope all is well. Let’s chat soon. Take care.
Helena
Outstanding as usual. Keep doing what you do best. Encouraging!!!!
Hi Mom!
Thank you for your encouragement. I’m glad you enjoyed reading the newsletter!
Helena
Beautifully written. I will be praying for your continued healing and health.
Cathy
Hi Cathy,
Is this Cathy from North Park? Thank you for your encouraging message. I wanted something positive to come from my experience.
Please feel free to pass the link to your network of women-family, friends, co-workers.
Take care. Have a great day!
This is very encouraging!!! Keep up the great work!! I’m so proud of you and your accomplishments!!
Hi Shaun,
Thank you for your message! I appreciate your taking the time to do so. Please feel free to pass the link to your network of women-family, friends, co-workers.
Thanks for purchasing a t-shirt. Hopefully you noticed that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to non-profits.
Take care. Enjoy your day.
Hey, Helena,
I agree with Jared, YOU ROCKED that hair cut. Yes, God is good all the times. You are a breath of fresh air and an inspiration to women. Thank you and keep believing 🙂
Gloria
Hi Gloria!
Thank you for your words of encouragement. My passion has always been to inform, inspire and encourage women. Please feel free to pass the link to your network of women.
Take care. Enjoy your day.
