According to Merriam Webster, a massage is the manipulation of tissues (as by rubbing, kneading, or tapping) with the hand or an instrument for relaxation or therapeutic purposes.
There are many reasons why a massage can be good for your body:
1. Massages can help reduce body aches and pain.
Studies have shown that after 8-10 massage sessions your body’s discomforts from either injuries or everyday stress will improve.
2. Massages can assist in regulating your hormone levels.
It has been found that massages decrease the stress hormone cortisol by approximately 30%. Over-expressed cortisol can contribute to afflictions such as: depression, insomnia, digestive issues, anxiety, and poor cardio health and memory loss.
3. Massages help relieve osteoarthritis knee pain.
Studies show 60 minute Swedish massages over an 8 week period resulted in an increase in range of motion without any accompanying pain in the joints.
4. Massages soothe post-exercise pain in athletes.
After events such as marathons, it very important for athletes to pay attention to their body. Massaging those muscles, relaxing the body, and drinking plenty of water helps the body recover from the pain that may result from the strenuous exercise.
5. Most important, massages reduce stress and relaxes the body.
The bottom line is… you can never go wrong with getting a massage. Massage is an alternative medicine that provides multiples benefits. I live by the theme of taking care of your BEST SELF.
Note: Despite its benefits, a massage isn’t meant as a replacement for regular medical care. Let your doctor know you’re trying massage therapy and be sure to follow any standard treatment plans you have.
About the Author
Renee Marshall is a graduate of Cortiva Institute and is Reiki certified and foot/hand reflexology certified. She is a licensed massage therapist at Wellness Integrative Medicine. Her passion for massage therapy began at an early age, but it wasn’t until she retired from her 36 year career in Corporate Banking, that Mrs. Marshall decided it was time to pursue her encore career as a massage therapist.
Mrs. Marshall says, “I love what I do! I enjoy assisting my clients with their body maintenance. Yes that’s correct, just as we get oil changes for our automobiles, we must make sure we keep our bodies maintained.”
If you are looking to have an amazing therapy session to assist in getting rejuvenated, please feel free to book an appointment at Wellness Integrative Medicine and get your SPA ON!