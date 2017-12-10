Let’s Make it a December to Remember

Get Our December Holiday e-Newsletter
Happy Holidays!
December brings with it two of the most important occasions of the year-Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, let’s not forget the true meaning of Christmas and what we are celebrating-the birth of Jesus Christ. Take a few minutes to read about the real Christmas story.
I’m sure that you have your Christmas shopping list ready and are either going to hit the stores or will let your fingers do your shopping on the Internet. Along with your family, friends, and maybe even a few co-workers look for opportunities to give some gifts that give back.
Bake some cookies for the men and women at your local fire department or police department. Find a local charity that needs help purchasing gifts for needy children and/or senior citizens.
“Hakuna Matata” means “No worries” in Swahili. Let’s leave our worries from 2017 behind us and look forward to 2018 with a new attitude, a new outlook:
- Be joyful
- Never stop praying
- Be thankful in all circumstances
So beginning now until the end of December let’s make each day count, let’s make each day special, let’s make this a December to remember!
Blessed Christmas to you and yours!