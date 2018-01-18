Happy New Year!
12 New Chapters…365 New Opportunities (although we are already at day 347, I’m sure you’ve spent the first 18 days of 2018 productively)
We are already halfway through January, so I’m sure you are probably a bit tired of people asking about your New Year’s resolutions, your goals, your plans, but I didn’t get my turn to ask you.
So….it’s a new year, what are you going to do about it?
Are you going to stay “asleep” or are you getting ready to move some mountains so that you can start that business, write that book, buy that house, move across the country, quit that job, get healthy, become financially fit?
See the Mountain Below?
You have been assigned this mountain to show other women it can be moved.
Come on, it’s time to get busy!