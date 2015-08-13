Home
5 To Know – Reasons You Should Be Dancing

5 To Know – Reasons You Should Be Dancing

LifeStyle |
108

Dancing seems to be everywhere in the media today, from TV reality shows, to movies and even on social media. There’s good reason, too! Dance is not only a fun option for staying in shape (at any age), but it has some surprising additional benefits…

1. Did you know that dancing improves learning & memory?

Yep, dancing and learning dances positively engages the brain (unlike running on a treadmill) AND encourages ‘neural plasticity’. What’s that? It’s the brain’s ability to handle new situations with healthier and more adaptable neurons … throughout life. This means better cognitive function and maintaining memory function as you age (who doesn’t want that?). A study at Stanford showed that is also one of the few forms of physical activity that effectively protect against dementia.

2. Probably the most obvious benefit of dancing is getting fit.

While there are people who really enjoy the torture of the gym, you may not be one of them and you’d love a fun way to get in shape, something you enjoy, where dropping weight, improved balance and better posture are side bonuses!
Dance not improves blood and lymph flow, increases muscle tone and flexibility, and reduces body stiffness, but it also improves posture which improves organ function, digestion and even your mood.

3. Yep! Dance improves mood.

How does that work? Studies have shown that hormones (endorphins) are released when you exercise, which make you feel good. But dance does more than most forms of exercise, it also improves posture, which makes a huge difference in how you see yourself, improving your self image. Bending over cell phones and computers has created a less confident society that is more likely to text than meet!! Even if your not someone that is concerned about appearing more attractive and confident, you’ll be fascinated to note that science has directly linked better posture with improved mood and a more positive outlook.

4. Dance also reduces stress.

Once again, those scientists have shown that most forms of exercise help reduce stress hormones in the body. But again, dance takes things one step further than ‘most’ forms of exercise. While running, and cycling are great, dance has the added benefit of being vehicle for creativity and emotional expression. So in addition to stress reduction, it is also known to be an effective depression reducer.

5. It’s fun!

And, although it was briefly mentioned at the beginning, it’s time we circle back to one of the most overlooked and, potentially, most important reasons for dancing — it’s fun!

Life can be serious and challenging and finding a way to step out and have something fun that you do for you is essential to your well being. Dance is an opportunity to find some fun, learn not to take yourself too seriously, meet people, learn a new skill and relax… All in a supportive environment.

Interested in giving dance a try? We’d love to help you with that! Heart & Sole dance is on a mission have everyone reap the awesome rewards of dance! Do you have 25 minutes? Come in for a free private dance lesson! You choose the dance! Heartsoledance.com  708-5-DANCES (708-532-6237)

About the Author

Maren, is a national level Ballroom, Swing and Country instructor, competitor and judge.  After 10 years of traveling extensively across the country earning top placements and an exceptional reputation, she ‘retired’ in 2008, to allow her to develop and grow the local dance community.  Her passion for teaching and her desire to share her love of dance led her to open her own studio in Tinley Park, IL, start the Illinois Ballroom Teacher College, and bring the internationally acclaimed program Dancing Classrooms to the Chicago area.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Select Language
  1. Afrikaans
  2. Albanian
  3. Arabic
  4. Armenian
  5. Azerbaijani
  6. Basque
  7. Belarusian
  8. Bulgarian
  9. Catalan
  10. Chinese (Simplified)
  11. Chinese (Traditional)
  12. Croatian
  13. Czech
  14. Danish
  15. Dutch
  16. English
  17. Estonian
  18. Filipino
  19. Finnish
  20. French
  21. Galician
  22. Georgian
  23. German
  24. Greek
  25. Haitian Creole
  26. Hebrew
  27. Hindi
  28. Hungarian
  29. Icelandic
  30. Indonesian
  31. Irish
  32. Italian
  33. Japanese
  34. Korean
  35. Latvian
  36. Lithuanian
  37. Macedonian
  38. Malay
  39. Maltese
  40. Norwegian
  41. Persian
  42. Polish
  43. Portuguese
  44. Romanian
  45. Russian
  46. Serbian
  47. Slovak
  48. Slovenian
  49. Spanish
  50. Swahili
  51. Swedish
  52. Tamil
  53. Telugu
  54. Thai
  55. Turkish
  56. Ukrainian
  57. Urdu
  58. Vietnamese
  59. Welsh
  60. Yiddish
  61. Yoruba
  62. Zulu

Array