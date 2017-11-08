November: A Time to Be Thankful

I don’t know about you, but I have high hopes for the month of November. It’s the 11th month of the year and with only one more month after this before the end of the year, I have a sense of urgency to accomplish some of the things I haven’t done so far this year.
Change your Mindset
Each month brings: New Beginnings, New Start, New Mindset, New Focus, New Intentions, and hopefully New Results. Even if you haven’t quite accomplished some of your goals, think of November as another chance to do so. Change your mindset, switch your focus, and I guarantee you will have some success.
A Time to Be Thankful
While you are thinking about accomplishing your goals, take some time to acknowledge and celebrate some events in November. You can always start by focusing on the fact that Thanksgiving is in November. While you should be thankful every day, make a special effort this month to write down at least three things you are thankful for each day.
November Happenings
Did you also know that November is National Entrepreneurship Month, Military Family Appreciation Month, National Diabetes Month, National Healthy Skin Month, National Adoption Month, National Runaway Prevention Month, and lots more? What part can you play in acknowledging one of these events? I think acknowledging these events and others will help you have an engaging, meaning, and exciting life.
Take Action
November: New Beginnings, New Start, New Mindset, New Focus, New Intentions, and hopefully New Results. Let’s get started.