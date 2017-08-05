Home
My Top 10 Inspirational Quotes for Women

When things get tough, I discover that sometimes, I’m my own worst enemy. So I often use these quotes to keep me going anytime I feel discouraged.  I’d like to share them with you.

“Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t, pretend that you do and at some point you will.” ~ Venus Williams

“Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful.” ~ Sophia Loren

“Be care how you are talking to yourself, because you are listening.” ~ Lisa M. Hayes

“You had the power all along, my dear.” ~ Glinda the Good Witch

“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says I’m possible.” ~ Audrey Hepburn

“Strong Woman. You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” ~ Maya Angelou

“You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” ~ Eleanor Roosevelt

“Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” ~ Maya Angelou

“You become what you believe.” ~ Oprah Winfrey

“When the world says “Give up. Hope whispers, Try it one more time.” ~ Unknown

These quotes have been spoken by some of the most brilliant, courageous women of our time. Allow these words of wisdom to inspire and motivate you.

