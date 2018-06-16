It is now June and believe it or not 2018 is half-way over. Now reflect back to January when we were all pumped about the New Year and excited about all of the things we were going to accomplish. Well let’s not even dwell on the things we didn’t accomplish, let’s focus on the things we did do.

Instead of looking at our long 2018 “To Do” list which we may not even be able to find, let’s pause and reflect on the things we did do. How about creating an “I Did” List? You’ll be happy you did. The June issue of the SavvyWoman Blog newsletter actually includes a list you can use.

It’s Summertime

This summer, make a commitment to “collect memories, not things.” We’ve all heard about having bucket lists full of thing we want to do in our life, well let’s modify the list to include things we want to do this summer.

There are so many activities/thing we can do this summer- bike/walk around a new neighborhood, or even your neighborhood; spend an hour coloring; buy a new sundress; read 3 books off of the NYT best sellers list; try a new hobby…photography, jewelry making, painting, drawing, pottery…… ; go to the beach, lake, ocean; watch a sunrise or sunset…take a picture.

So create your bucket list and let me know at the end of the summer how much fun you had. I will do the same.

What Size Is Your Waist?

We must be committed every single day to focus on our health. We need to set goals for being active, determine what foods can help us develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle and then find ways to measure our progress. Believe it or not, our waist size can tell us a lot. Do you know what waist size puts us at greater risk for developing health conditions? Check out this issue to find out.

Prepare to enjoy the June issue of the SavvyWomanBlog newsletter.