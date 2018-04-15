100+ Days and Counting

April ushered in the 100th day of 2018 and it’s actually a good time to pause and check to see how we are doing with our resolutions, our goals, our “to do lists” for the year. The good thing about each new day is the fact that it provides us with a chance to start over.

A new day…a new beginning. So maybe you haven’t stayed on your exercise/eating healthier plan, you haven’t quite reigned in your spending, or started on the novel that has been inside you all these years. Take a deep breath and start again.

Do Motivational Quotes Really Motivate You?

Do you have a favorite motivational quote? There is something to be said about the power of words and the impact they have on us. There is a saying, “Be careful how you are talking to yourself, because you are listening” so if you spend time talking to yourself, you should definitely say some powerful words… “Wish It! Dream It Do It” can get you stated on the right track.

Your Space: Do You have One?

Everyone needs a private space to just sit and think, read a book, or write in a journal while sipping some tea or other beverage of choice. This newsletter includes some tips on creating “your space” in your home.

How Healthy is YOUR Heart?

Did you know that heart disease is the number one killer of women? Did you know that YOU have the power to impact your heart health in a number of ways? Take some steps to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle, there are some tips in the Pretty Dress Project section of the April newsletter.

Prepare to enjoy the April issue of the SavvyWomanBlog newsletter.