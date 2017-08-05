Home
Time for a New Beginning

We often think of “New Beginnings” in January, but they can actually be any day during the year. Each morning that you wake up is a new beginning, so each day is an opportunity to review your list of goals, resolutions, and “gonna do” list.

I am proud to say I have made some progress for some of my goals. My fingernails are doing pretty good. They are growing, but I keep picking the polish off. (Don’t ask me why.) I am most proud of the fact that I have been getting up at 5:30 am each morning during the week and on a few Saturdays to exercise. That is a huge, huge accomplishment for me.

So what about you? How are you doing with your goals for the year? If you haven’t quite made the progress you wanted, don’t worry because each day is an opportunity for a new beginning.

Review that list that you put together in January and celebrate the things you have accomplished and push forward on the things you have yet to tackle.

Remember, another day, another beginning. “It’s a great time for great new beginnings.”

