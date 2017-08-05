I Love Lucy Chocolate Video

“May your life be filled, as mine has been, with love and laughter; and remember, when things are rough all you need is … Chocolate.”
What a perfect introduction to the famous clip from an episode of I Love Lucy. I Love Lucy is one of my all time favorite shows. Every single episode provides the opportunity to smile, giggle and sometimes have a deep hearty laugh.
Be prepared to laugh while watching this video clip which shows Lucy and her good friend Ethel working in a candy factory where they are supposed to be wrapping chocolate candy.
Image Credit: I Love Lucy Title Screen – Wikipedia
Image Credit: I Love Lucy – Image