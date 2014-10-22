DO YOUR CUSTOMERS KNOW THAT YOU EXIST?

What good is a great product or service if no one knows about it? Having a loyal following does not happen on its own. Not everyone is your ideal customer, but those who are still won’t buy from you if they don’t know about you. Call it creating the hype or call it marketing. Whatever terminology you choose the necessity and approach remain the same. Here are three of the most important elements:

A Public Relations Strategy is as one of those elements. There are many ways to find and communicate with your target audience and reaching out to the public at large is one way. It’s a way of gaining exposure through topics of interest and/or news items that may resonate with you audience, while at the same time getting publicity for you and your company. Look for community events and organizations who resonate with you and that may attract people who would possibly be interested in your business.

The second element is a Social Media Strategy. Having an internet presence is significant right now and it’s growing by leaps and bounds. As a result, there are several social media outlets available to reach your target audience. It is important to understand that when it comes to social media, one size does not fit all. You need to do research to make sure your selections are where your ideal customers are. Once you begin engaging your audience via social media, it is important to post regular updates so that followers do not lose interest.

Lastly, you must incorporate Active Networking as a third way to create the hype. People do business with those that they “know”, “like” and “trust”. As a result it is important for you to get out and meet people, so that you can build your network. Having a large, diverse, network of substance allows you to cultivate your reputation with individuals and groups.

As you earn the trust of others, they willingly promote you and your company to their network. Building relationships is at the heart of networking, but you have to meet people first. Consider joining the local chamber of commerce, research professional organizations within your industry, or even perform community service.

However you choose to get the word out and create the hype, just make sure your give it the proper amount of focus. You don’t want all of your time, money and resources to be wasted because you are invisible to the public.

About the Author

Ayesha R. Patterson is a business consultant, career coach, and author of The Subtle Shark: Redefining Career Achievement. She has more than 20 years of experience in various leadership positions in the retail, production and service sectors. She has managed multiple facilities, regions, and territories with responsibilities for 400+ and annual revenues in excess of $50 million.