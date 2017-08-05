Chocolate Stores and More

Home
“I never met a chocolate I didn’t like.”

~ Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation

Yes, we can eat our chocolate while at home, but how about venturing out to different places to taste some delectable chocolate treats. Depending on where you live, you might have to take a plane, train, or your automobile.

The Chocolate Room has become a unique destination for the best chocolate desserts in New York City. They craft the finest quality chocolate desserts, from their irresistible Brownie Sundae, to their Oprah-adored Chocolate Layer Cake, to their completely addictive Chocolate Caramel Popcorn. Everything is hand-made by their pastry chefs, using only the best all-natural ingredients.

Max Brenner located in New York City is known for its hot chocolate served in a specially designed hand-warming “hug mug,” the Broadway shop and restaurant offer a mind-boggling array of cacao-based product from chocolate truffle martini and chocolate fondue to Young’s chocolate stout.

Chocolate Boutique Hotel in Bournemouth, England is a chocolate-themed hotel where you eat, breathe and sleep chocolate. Chocolate-tasting and chocolate-making classes ensure that chocoholics leave satisfied. Sip chocolate cocktails, dip strawberries and marshmallows into cascading chocolate fountains and experience the fun and laughter of a chocolate workshop. “Because sometimes just eating chocolate is not enough.”

Godiva Chocolatier Since 1926 GODIVA has been the premier maker of the fine Belgian chocolate. Their heritage and the inspiration behind the Lady Godiva story helps to guide them in everything they do. Find a boutique near you!

 

 

