Home
5 To Know – Reasons Women Should Do Yoga

5 To Know – Reasons Women Should Do Yoga

Health |
1 (5)

Yoga can be an important part of our lives and has several benefits that can help us improve the quality of our lives.

1. To improve strength

A normal part of aging is losing muscle and bone mass. However, yoga has been shown to keep muscles and bones strong. In addition, certain poses, such as warriors, are empowering, providing mental stamina.

2. To cultivate peace through self-acceptance

In yoga, there is much room for self-reflection and learning honor personal truths. Getting to truly know oneself yields graceful aging, developing inner peace and accepting life as it changes. Finally, yoga practice can be a lifelong practice as the emphasis moves away from intensely physical to a more balanced and gentle practice.

3. To promote balance

Yoga encourages personal time; this is especially important for women, who are often caregivers who neglect themselves. The practice teaches that caregivers are more effective if self-care is a priority. Physical balance is also improved and maintained with yoga.

4. To receive support from community

Yoga means union. When a group of women come together to practice, there is the gift of shared understanding from other women. In class, there is opportunity to shed competition and to embrace community.

5. To stabilize mood

Yoga is a proven and effective practice that decreases stress and anxiety as well as symptoms of PMS and menopause.

About the Author

For years, Nadine was a practicing physician in a thriving community hospital setting. But despite having reached what she thought was her ultimate goal, something was missing – a sense of true fulfillment. The time had come to focus on health, wellness, and prevention. Already a yoga practitioner and first degree black belt in taekwondo, Nadine was passionate about the connection of mind, body, and spirit.

She understood the numerous physical and mental benefits of yoga in maintaining health and controlling a range of chronic conditions. Nadine is dedicated to bringing flexible bodies and minds to kids and teens as well as healing, therapeutic, gentle yoga to baby boomers and beyond. Find more about Nadine and class schedules at Yogi MD.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Select Language
  1. Afrikaans
  2. Albanian
  3. Arabic
  4. Armenian
  5. Azerbaijani
  6. Basque
  7. Belarusian
  8. Bulgarian
  9. Catalan
  10. Chinese (Simplified)
  11. Chinese (Traditional)
  12. Croatian
  13. Czech
  14. Danish
  15. Dutch
  16. English
  17. Estonian
  18. Filipino
  19. Finnish
  20. French
  21. Galician
  22. Georgian
  23. German
  24. Greek
  25. Haitian Creole
  26. Hebrew
  27. Hindi
  28. Hungarian
  29. Icelandic
  30. Indonesian
  31. Irish
  32. Italian
  33. Japanese
  34. Korean
  35. Latvian
  36. Lithuanian
  37. Macedonian
  38. Malay
  39. Maltese
  40. Norwegian
  41. Persian
  42. Polish
  43. Portuguese
  44. Romanian
  45. Russian
  46. Serbian
  47. Slovak
  48. Slovenian
  49. Spanish
  50. Swahili
  51. Swedish
  52. Tamil
  53. Telugu
  54. Thai
  55. Turkish
  56. Ukrainian
  57. Urdu
  58. Vietnamese
  59. Welsh
  60. Yiddish
  61. Yoruba
  62. Zulu

Array