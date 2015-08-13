5 To Know – Reasons Women Should Be Organized

I may not have met you yet, but I already know you’re awesome. Just a guess, but I bet you are strong and capable, and are doing good things for all the different people and responsibilities in your life. And I can also guess that some days, you feel a little overwhelmed.

You deserve the better life that comes from being organized. Spending a little time now to create and refine systems and stuff that works for you is a great investment towards that better life.

Here are 5 Reasons Why Women Should be Organized:

1. Being Organized Saves Money

Do these sound familiar? Paying late fees. Re-purchasing items because we lost or broke the first one. Renting storage units to contain our clutter. Taking care of items in our lives that no longer fit who we are or how we live.

Let’s think about how being organized can save money:

Pay bills on time, and take advantage of coupons, special early bird offers or rebates. Find receipts when it is time to return items or use warranties.

Take good care of your items, and they will last longer and look great.

Buy only what you need, and need only what you buy.

Sell or donate items that no longer serve you, but that may serve others.

2. Being Organized Saves Time

We spend anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes a day looking for lost items. And if you are a parent, you waste time looking for your kids’ items, too! Surely that time could be spent in better ways! And how often are we late for events, big and small, due to disorganization? Lack of preparation, traffic or travel snafus, getting lost, searching for important items?

A little planning, from establishing routines to adding 5 minutes to your travel plans, can help you save time every day.

3. Being Organized Saves Space

Imagine a home or office where you only have belongings that you need, love or value. Clearing clutter solves those overflowing closet and storage space problems, and helps us use and take care of the stuff we really need.

4. Being Organized Created Focus

We’re all given 24 hours a day, 168 hours a week. But we have to decide how to use our time and resources.

Getting and staying organized helps us focus on the important things in our life. Which probably aren’t “things” at all. We can take care of our family and ourselves. We can organize our homes, and maybe make a change towards a move, up-size, downsize, etc. We can organize our professional lives, and make progress towards our goals, like that big promotion or starting a business.

5. Being Organized decreases stress & increases peace of mind

Imagine saving money, and managing your finances well.

Imagine saving time by knowing where your stuff is and by being prepared.

Imagine living and working in serene and uncluttered spaces.

Imagine being able to clear the mental clutter and focus on just the important tasks right now.

Getting your money, time, space and thoughts organized decreases stress and increases your Peace of Mind. And that is the best reason of all!

About the Author

Colleen Klimczak is a certified professional organizer whose business is located in the south suburbs of Chicago. For more information, visit www.PeaceOfMindPO.com. You can also visit her blog at http://colleencpo.wordpress.com and become her Facebook friend at My FaceBook Page